1,458 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.1% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,519,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

