Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,653,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $286.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

