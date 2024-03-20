Chapin Davis Inc. Buys Shares of 6,430 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. 281,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,307. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

