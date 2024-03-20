SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.92

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.92 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 427284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in SM Energy by 848.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SM Energy by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 89,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

