CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 20%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 609,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 286,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

