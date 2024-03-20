StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 8.3%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 180,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 200,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.00.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

