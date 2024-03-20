NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $7,854.32

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7,854.32 and last traded at $7,813.26, with a volume of 8415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7,791.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,401.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,644.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

