Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.29. 1,053,456 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 353,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNTK shares. TheStreet lowered Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.04 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of -0.43.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

