StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading 8.3% Higher

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 180,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 200,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

