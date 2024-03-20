Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $180.90

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $180.90 and last traded at $180.71, with a volume of 292880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

