FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,711 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after buying an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after buying an additional 3,630,843 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,556,000 after buying an additional 507,400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,851,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,901. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.