FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 486,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,612. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

