FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,135. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $118.77.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

