Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

MO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,399. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

