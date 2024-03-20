FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,744 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

POCT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,770 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $476.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.