FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,137 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,137 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS PJAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,233 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.