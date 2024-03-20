FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,782 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,782 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,336. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.