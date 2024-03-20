FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.99 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $171.66. 111,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,132. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

