Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Position Raised by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $44,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 558,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,268. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

