Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,811.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,811 ($35.79) and last traded at GBX 2,809 ($35.76), with a volume of 262817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,771 ($35.28).
ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.12) to GBX 2,280 ($29.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,961 ($37.70) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $51.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,033.06%.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
