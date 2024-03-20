Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:GS traded up $5.66 on Wednesday, reaching $394.32. The stock had a trading volume of 739,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,221. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.21 and a 200 day moving average of $354.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

