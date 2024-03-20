KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.89.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $7.89 on Wednesday, hitting $688.95. The stock had a trading volume of 304,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

