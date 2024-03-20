Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $95,924,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,606,000 after purchasing an additional 462,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.20. 286,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,799. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.