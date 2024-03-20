TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of TETRA Technologies worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,865. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $586.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

