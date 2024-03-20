Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $950,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $465.29. 1,019,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,537. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $296.45 and a one year high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

