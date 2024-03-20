1,700 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $586.12. 741,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $551.06 and a 200-day moving average of $517.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

