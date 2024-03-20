Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $517.27. 1,691,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $582.08 and its 200 day moving average is $573.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

