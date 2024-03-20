NEAR Protocol Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.87 or 0.00010499 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.23 billion and approximately $849.03 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00085123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,364,155 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,693,090 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,265,595 with 1,053,693,090 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.27764836 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 381 active market(s) with $1,004,082,153.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

