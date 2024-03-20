Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 1,128,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,111. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after buying an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,618,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,998,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after buying an additional 2,630,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

