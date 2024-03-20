Reviewing Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) & SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 3 0 2.50 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hut 8 and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hut 8 presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Hut 8’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than SOS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.37 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.20 SOS $260.03 million 1.73 -$229.45 million N/A N/A

Hut 8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Risk & Volatility

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 beats SOS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

