Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.75. 1,281,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average of $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

