Pepe (PEPE) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Pepe has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.



Pepe Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000673 USD and is up 9.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $1,644,475,752.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

