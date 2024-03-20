loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 6.8% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 173,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 504,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $796.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.13.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $103,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,400,803.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 180,777 shares of company stock worth $547,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

