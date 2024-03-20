DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,639,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 2,137,071 shares.The stock last traded at $18.47 and had previously closed at $18.54.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.