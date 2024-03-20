Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 1314084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sotera Health news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sotera Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotera Health

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.