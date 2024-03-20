Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.46

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.46 and last traded at $185.28, with a volume of 23778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.30.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.