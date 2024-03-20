Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.42

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $117.26, with a volume of 30537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.17.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.