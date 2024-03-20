Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.25

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 10563766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

