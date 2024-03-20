Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading 10.9% Higher

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) was up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 111,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 92,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Up 14.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

