Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 174,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 739,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

About Mullen Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 368.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 732,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

