Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 174,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 739,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
