iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.36

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 934961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

