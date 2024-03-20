iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.36

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 934961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
