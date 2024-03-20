Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 585,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,001,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

