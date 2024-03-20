e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 1.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.56 and last traded at $193.61. 231,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,508,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

