TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 20.6% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 11,902,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,894,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 256.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

