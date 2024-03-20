Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.
INTZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 278,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.51.
Intrusion shares are going to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
