Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.

Intrusion Stock Performance

INTZ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 278,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,872. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Intrusion shares are going to reverse split on Monday, March 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

