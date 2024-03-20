Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 70,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,572. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,431.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $216,978. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

