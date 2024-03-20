Twin Vee Powercats (VEEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

VEEE stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Twin Vee Powercats has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Twin Vee Powercats

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

