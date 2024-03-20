Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 4.05%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Pharma-Bio Serv stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 25,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.