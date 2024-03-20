Forza X1 (FRZA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

Forza X1 Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:FRZA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 216,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,092. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Forza X1 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forza X1 Company Profile

