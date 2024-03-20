JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.87 and its 200 day moving average is $161.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

